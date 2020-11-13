Hong Kong sees 2 more untraceable COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two local cases of unknown origin.

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, including two local cases of unknown origin.

Of the newly reported cases, two had a travel history during the incubation period. Two of the remaining four local cases had an unknown source of infection, involving a 56-year-old male who works at a medical library and a 65-year-old retiree. Hong Kong's tally was raised to 5,436.

According to Hong Kong's Hospital Authority, 116 patients are still being treated in hospitals, including six in critical condition.