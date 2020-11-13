Chinese mainland reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland on Thursday, the commission said in its daily report. Shanghai reported three new cases, and Inner Mongolia, Henan, Sichuan, Shaanxi and Gansu each reported one.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Twenty-seven COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 3,662 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,308 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 354 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,307 by Thursday, including 394 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom are in severe conditions.

A total of 81,279 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Thursday, and 15,977 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Thursday saw 15 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed case.

A total of 697 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with 450 arriving from outside the mainland.