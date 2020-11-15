Chinese mainland reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases

A total of 13 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland Saturday, the commission said in its daily report.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Saturday also saw one new suspected case recorded in Shanghai, who had arrived from outside the mainland, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Sixteen COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 3,693 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,337 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 356 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,338 by Saturday, including 385 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 81,319 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland by Saturday. A total of 15,032 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Saturday saw six asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases was re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 613 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with 423 arriving from outside the mainland.

By the end of Saturday, 5,444 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 108 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), 46 cases in the Macao SAR, and 600 cases, including seven deaths, in Taiwan.

A total of 5,187 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 535 in Taiwan.