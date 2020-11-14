Xi stresses building ecological civilization in Yangtze River Delta integration
10:16 UTC+8, 2020-11-14 0
President Xi Jinping has stressed the important role of building ecological civilization in advancing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.
10:16 UTC+8, 2020-11-14 0
Xinhua
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed the important role of building ecological civilization in advancing the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports