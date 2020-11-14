News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 18 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  11:57 UTC+8, 2020-11-14       0
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.
A total of 18 imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland on Friday, the commission said in its daily report. The imported cases were reported in Guangdong, Shanghai, Tianjin, Liaoning, Fujian and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Twenty-four COVID-19 patients on the Chinese mainland were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Friday.

By the end of Friday, a total of 3,680 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 3,325 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 355 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,325 by Friday, including 388 patients still receiving treatment, three of whom are in severe conditions.

A total of 81,303 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland, and 4,634 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland by Friday. A total of 15,650 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday saw 10 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases was re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 648 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, with 434 arriving from outside the mainland.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
