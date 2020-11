At least 34 people were injured when a restaurant in Miluo, central China's Hunan Province, caught fire following an explosion on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

At least 34 people were injured when a restaurant in the city of Miluo, central China's Hunan Province, caught fire following an explosion on Wednesday, according to local authorities.

All the injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Local police found a small gas cylinder at the explosion site and are investigating the cause of the accident.