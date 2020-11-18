News / Nation

361 US-returned relics housed in Nanjing Museum

Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
The Nanjing Museum has received a batch of 361 relics and artifacts from China's National Cultural Heritage Administration that had been returned by the United States.
Xinhua
  14:31 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

The Nanjing Museum has received a batch of 361 relics and artifacts from China's National Cultural Heritage Administration that had been returned by the United States.

The relics and artifacts, mostly burial objects from ancient Chinese tombs, date back from the Neolithic Age to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911). They include stone tools, jade ware, bronze ware, pottery, coins, wood carvings and building components.

The relics and artifacts, which were recovered by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in a 2014 operation, were repatriated to China last year through the joint efforts of the NCHA, Chinese diplomatic agencies in the United States, US State Department and the FBI.

This was the third and largest single batch of relics and artifacts returned from the United States since 2009 when the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in this regard.

"The relics and artifacts have enriched the collections of the Nanjing Museum, especially in categories where we lack collections," said Wang Qizhi, deputy curator of Nanjing Museum, in east China's Jiangsu Province.

In recent years, the NCHA has intensified its efforts to seek lost relics from overseas and bring them back to China.

Since the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, around 300 batches, totaling 140,000 pieces, of Chinese relics have been retrieved from overseas through law enforcement cooperation, lawsuits, negotiations and donations and other means, according to a 2019 NCHA tally.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     