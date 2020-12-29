News / Nation

News posters bring back memories of 2020

Chen Jie
Shen Xinyi
Li Xiaoying
  20:24 UTC+8, 2020-12-29       0
Which story impressed you most over the past momentous year? You can review how Shine covered some of 2020's major events by scanning QR codes.
Review how we covered some of the major news events of the year by scanning the QR code on the posters. Do you remember these stories? Which one impressed you most in the past year?

After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, more than 1,600 medical workers from Shanghai rushed to offer help. Two thirds of them were women, and we paid tribute to them on International Women's Day. 

The city took strict pandemic control measurements in February and March. We reported how workers fought the virus in communities, quarantine hotels and at the Center of Disease Control and Prevention. 

The first batch of Shanghai's heroes, who had been working in Wuhan since February 4, arrived home on March 18 after the pandemic was under control. 

As the international situation became serious in late March, how to prevent it at the border became an important issue for an international city such as Shanghai. 

More Shanghai medics set off home from Wuhan at the end of March. 

On April 4, Qingming Festival, Chinese people mourned for those who lost their lives in the pandemic.

Shanghai Daily columnist Andy Boreham visited Wuhan after the lockdown was lifted on April 8.

In May, the annual "two sessions," postponed for more than two months, opened in Beijing. 

Shanghai's youngest students returned to school in June after taking online classes at home for months. 

Century-old English signage was found during work on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall extension. The extended section of the renowned shopping street opened to the public in September later. 

Patrons returned to clubs and bars in June. Both businesses and consumers wanted to make up for lost time. 

After a cluster of coronavirus cases in Beijing was traced to a wholesale market, Shanghai authorities tightened monitoring of the city's markets. 

Doors were closed at local theaters, but new stages opened online. Many traditional opera artists performed online during the pandemic. 

The World Artificial Intelligence Conference opened in Shanghai in early July. 

Cinemas across China reopened on July 20 with strict pandemic-control measures. 

On the first anniversary of the establishment of the Lingang Special Area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the administrator of the port town issued a plan detailing its development in the next three years.

The 90-year-old Shanghai Concert Hall was unveiled in all its glory in September after 28 months of renovation. 

Shanghai Tourism Festival kicked off at Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall in September. During the festival, the number of tourists the city welcomed soared 39 percent from the same period in 2019 and sales in the hospitality industry surged 21.6 percent. 

October 17 marked the 7th National Poverty Relief Day, and 2020 was the target year for the alleviation of poverty nationwide. Shanghai Daily celebrated this mammoth achievement by visiting a number of rural areas in China which have been lifted from poverty.

Shanghai Pudong Football Stadium hosted the finals of the 10th season of the League of Legends World Championship in October. 

The third China International Import Expo in November sealed deals totaling US$72.62 billion despite the pandemic.

And Shanghai Daily put on livestreaming about the expo on many new media platforms. 

November marked the 30th anniversary of development and opening-up of Pudong.

The city had seven local transmitted coronavirus cases in November and some communities were shut down for weeks. On November 3, one of the communities, Mingtian Huacheng, lifted its lockdown status.

A total of 9,000 runners took part in Shanghai international Marathon at the end of November. 

While affected by COVID-19, expats were grateful to receive three gifts this Christmas: a sense of safety, festivities across the city and above all, the friendships holding the international community together.

Despite the pandemic, Shanghai's commerce maintains its forward momentum. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
