China's Shenzhou-13 taikonauts exit spacecraft for extravehicular activities

Taikonauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping have been out of China's space station core module Tianhe by 8:28pm (Beijing Time) on Sunday to start extravehicular activities.
Wang Yaping becomes the first Chinese woman to walk in space.

Taikonaut Zhai Zhigang is seen out of China's space station core module on Sunday to state extravehicular activities.

Taikonauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping have been out of China's space station core module Tianhe by 8:28pm (Beijing Time) on Sunday to start extravehicular activities, the China Manned Space Agency said.

Zhai opened the hatch of Tianhe's node cabin at 6:51pm.

This is the second time Zhai has performed EVAs, having completed China's first spacewalk 13 years ago during the Shenzhou-7 mission. Meanwhile, Wang's EVAs make her the country's first female astronaut to leave footprints in outer space.

Donning China-developed new-generation Feitian spacesuits, the pair will conduct a series of extravehicular tasks with the aid of the mechanical arm, the agency noted.

Ye Guangfu stayed inside to support his crewmates in completing the operations.

China launched the Shenzhou-13 spaceship on October 16, sending the three astronauts on a six-month mission to construct its space station.

