Shall we dance? Song sheds light on tragedy from years past

"Mohe Ballroom," a hit song ranking No. 1 on almost all major music-streaming sites, tells the heartbreaking story of a widower dancing alone in an old-fashioned dance hall in a remote border city after losing his wife in one of the country's largest forest wildfires in history in Daxing'anling in northeast China 34 years ago.

The song which has garnered over 2.3 billion views was written and sung by independent musician Liu Shuang and released one year ago. It has suddenly become viral online.

"Maybe it somehow resonates with people's conservative view of love," Liu, who was also baffled by its sudden popularity, told The Beijing News.

The song that fits with people's ideas about eternal and loyal love has received over 50,000 comments on the NetEase Music Cloud. one of China's most popular music-streaming apps. On Douyin, Chinese version of TikTok, "Mohe Ballroom" is a hot topic, linked to 2.2 million related videos with over 1.8 billion views.

The song is dedicated to an old man named Zhang Dequan and his late wife, says Liu at the song's beginning.

Liu met Zhang in 2019 when Zhang was dancing alone in an old-fashioned dance hall in Mohe, located at the northern end of Heilongjiang Province and close to the dense forest Daxing'anling. Zhang said he lost his wife, a lover of dancing, in the horrific inferno which claimed 211 lives and injured 266 in 1987. They used to practice dancing often in the warehouse when she was alive.

Mohe Ballroom is located in Area 38 in Mohe, the northernmost city in China. The owner of the ballroom, named Baoge, posted a photo and a video taken on October 8 on his social media platforms.



The ballroom is currently closed due to the pandemic.

Li Yi / SHINE

Baoge said he met Zhang when the ballroom opened in early 2019. He came five or six times a week, dancing alone for more than an hour at a time. But the old man hasn't appeared in the past two years.

He wasn't aware of Zhang's story until the song became popular.

Liu said he learned of the catastrophic fire for the first time when Zhang told his story.

Despite heavy casualties in the fire, many young people haven't heard of the disaster before learning about the song.

The fire on May 5, 1987, resulted from smaller fires caused by a forest worker's improper use of a machine and two other workers who were smoking.

After the incident, a memorial hall was built in the county to enhance people's fire prevention awareness, and May 6 was designated as "Fire Prevention Day" and May as "Fire Prevention Month" in Mohe.