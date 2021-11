Yves Saint Laurent, French luxury fashion brand, has brought their first lipstick printer to the 4th China International Import Expo.

Yves Saint Laurent, French luxury fashion brand, has brought their first lipstick printer to the 4th China International Import Expo. It allows customers to mix the lipstick color to their own liking.

Enabled by advanced algorithm technology, customers can either choose colors from the color chart, or picking a color from real life scenes.