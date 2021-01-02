News / Nation

Beijing reports one locally transmitted COVID-19 case

Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0
Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday.
Xinhua
  19:05 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday, local health authorities said Saturday.

The 53-year-old man, who lives in the city's Shunyi District, is a close contact of a confirmed case reported previously and tested positive for the novel coronavirus during quarantine, according to the city's health commission.

No new locally transmitted asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing on Friday, according to the commission. The city also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected COVID-19 cases on Friday.

An official with the district government of Shunyi, where most of the recent cluster cases were reported, said that by 3 pm Saturday, a total of 1,924 people had been quarantined in designated hotels.

Meanwhile, some 108,200 people have tested negative after a second round of testing in some key areas, including medium-risk areas and the places that confirmed cases and their close contacts have been to recently, the official said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     