News / Nation

Beijing adds another medium-risk area for COVID-19

Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0
Beijing added another medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the city's number of medium-risk areas to seven, a local health official said Saturday.
Xinhua
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0

Beijing added another medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the city's number of medium-risk areas to seven, a local health official said Saturday.

Henan Village in Shunyi District was upgraded to a medium-risk region starting on Saturday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing.

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday. The 53-year-old man, a close contact of a confirmed case reported previously, lives in Henan Village, according to the city's health commission.

Between December 18 and January 1, Beijing reported 25 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of whom were in the suburban Shunyi District.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     