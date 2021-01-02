Beijing adds another medium-risk area for COVID-19

Beijing added another medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the city's number of medium-risk areas to seven, a local health official said Saturday.

Beijing added another medium-risk area for COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the city's number of medium-risk areas to seven, a local health official said Saturday.

Henan Village in Shunyi District was upgraded to a medium-risk region starting on Saturday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director of the Beijing center for disease control and prevention, told a press briefing.

Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case on Friday. The 53-year-old man, a close contact of a confirmed case reported previously, lives in Henan Village, according to the city's health commission.

Between December 18 and January 1, Beijing reported 25 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19, most of whom were in the suburban Shunyi District.