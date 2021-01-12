News / Nation

Shanghai tops China's 'super cities' list

﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Shen Xinyi
Chen Jie Shen Xinyi
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
With an urban population of some 24.28 million, the city outranks every other city on the Chinese mainland. Beijing the capital city is in second place.
﻿ Chen Jie
﻿ Shen Xinyi
Chen Jie Shen Xinyi
  19:07 UTC+8, 2021-01-12       0
Shanghai tops Chinas super cities list
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The crowds at the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall on the first day of 2021

Shanghai and another five cities with an urban population of more than 10 million have been ranked as “super cities” in a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

According to 2019 statistics, they are Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin. Another 11 cities with an urban population of between 5 and 10 million are listed as “mega cities” and 13 with an urban population between 3 and 5 million as “Type-I large-sized cities.” 

Shanghai tops Chinas super cities list
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

The top 30 cities with the most people living in urban areas

China has more than 90 cities with over 1 million people living in urban areas. Those between 1 and 3 million are “Type-II large-sized cities” and those below a million “small and medium-sized.”

Suzhou, Qingdao, Xi'an and Jinan have become mega cities over the past two years while Urumqi, Shijiazhuang and Fuzhou are now Type-I.

The numbers include only those living in urban areas, excluding county and rural residents.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     