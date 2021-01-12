Shanghai tops China's 'super cities' list

With an urban population of some 24.28 million, the city outranks every other city on the Chinese mainland. Beijing the capital city is in second place.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Shanghai and another five cities with an urban population of more than 10 million have been ranked as “super cities” in a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

According to 2019 statistics, they are Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin. Another 11 cities with an urban population of between 5 and 10 million are listed as “mega cities” and 13 with an urban population between 3 and 5 million as “Type-I large-sized cities.”

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

China has more than 90 cities with over 1 million people living in urban areas. Those between 1 and 3 million are “Type-II large-sized cities” and those below a million “small and medium-sized.”

Suzhou, Qingdao, Xi'an and Jinan have become mega cities over the past two years while Urumqi, Shijiazhuang and Fuzhou are now Type-I.

The numbers include only those living in urban areas, excluding county and rural residents.

