Shanghai tops China's 'super cities' list
Shanghai and another five cities with an urban population of more than 10 million have been ranked as “super cities” in a report by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
According to 2019 statistics, they are Shanghai, Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Tianjin. Another 11 cities with an urban population of between 5 and 10 million are listed as “mega cities” and 13 with an urban population between 3 and 5 million as “Type-I large-sized cities.”
China has more than 90 cities with over 1 million people living in urban areas. Those between 1 and 3 million are “Type-II large-sized cities” and those below a million “small and medium-sized.”
Suzhou, Qingdao, Xi'an and Jinan have become mega cities over the past two years while Urumqi, Shijiazhuang and Fuzhou are now Type-I.
The numbers include only those living in urban areas, excluding county and rural residents.