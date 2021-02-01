News / Nation

6 Chinese nationals killed, 4 wounded in S. Korean car crash

Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0
Six Chinese people were confirmed dead and four others wounded in a road accident at an expressway exit ramp in South Korea's southern region on Monday.
Xinhua
  20:13 UTC+8, 2021-02-01       0

Six Chinese people were confirmed dead and four others wounded in a road accident at an expressway exit ramp in South Korea's southern region on Monday, according to the Chinese Embassy in South Korea.

The tragedy occurred when a commercial vehicle carrying 12 people overturned at around 8:20 am local time at the exit ramp in the South Sejong section of the Dangjin-Yeongdeok Expressway, some 120 km south of the South Korean capital Seoul.

The car crash claimed the lives of six Chinese people and one South Korean national, injuring four other Chinese nationals and one South Korean national. Among the wounded, two reportedly suffered a serious injury.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals in Daejeon, about 160 km south of Seoul.

The Chinese embassy said it immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and contacted Sejong's local government as well as local police for detailed information. It has asked the South Korean government to make every effort to help save the life of the injured, find out the cause of the accident and deal with the aftermath.

Sejong's city police agency has formed a special investigation team on the crash.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     