6 Chinese nationals killed, 4 wounded in S. Korean car crash

Six Chinese people were confirmed dead and four others wounded in a road accident at an expressway exit ramp in South Korea's southern region on Monday, according to the Chinese Embassy in South Korea.

The tragedy occurred when a commercial vehicle carrying 12 people overturned at around 8:20 am local time at the exit ramp in the South Sejong section of the Dangjin-Yeongdeok Expressway, some 120 km south of the South Korean capital Seoul.

The car crash claimed the lives of six Chinese people and one South Korean national, injuring four other Chinese nationals and one South Korean national. Among the wounded, two reportedly suffered a serious injury.

The bodies of the deceased and the injured people were taken to nearby hospitals in Daejeon, about 160 km south of Seoul.

The Chinese embassy said it immediately activated its emergency response mechanism and contacted Sejong's local government as well as local police for detailed information. It has asked the South Korean government to make every effort to help save the life of the injured, find out the cause of the accident and deal with the aftermath.

Sejong's city police agency has formed a special investigation team on the crash.