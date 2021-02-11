Chinese mainland reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday across the Chinese mainland.

No new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Two new confirmed cases and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland were reported on the same day, the commission said. The new confirmed cases were reported in Fujian and Guangdong, while the suspected case was found in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

Wednesday also saw the discharge of 92 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Wednesday, a total of 4,834 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,587 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 247 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,736 by Wednesday, including 879 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 84,221 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland as of Wednesday, and 16,304 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Wednesday saw 16 new asymptomatic cases. One was reported in Jilin while 15 were arriving from outside the mainland.

A total of 521 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 289 were imported cases.