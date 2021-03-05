China to promote development of "Silk Road in the Air"
China will promote the development of the "Silk Road in the Air," according to a draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
