Xinhua

China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), has the power and responsibility to make a decision at the constitutional level to improve the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC, made the remarks one day before the top legislature's annual session begins.