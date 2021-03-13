Chinese mainland reports 7 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Friday, the National Health Commission said on Saturday.

Seven new imported COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, it added.

On Friday, five COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Friday, a total of 5,131 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,952 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 179 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,034 by Friday, including 184 patients still receiving treatment.

A total of 85,214 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died of the disease.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday, and 4,646 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Friday also saw 17 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 255 asymptomatic cases, all arriving from outside the mainland, were under medical observation.