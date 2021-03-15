Child trafficking cases decline sharply in China

The number of child trafficking cases has declined significantly in China thanks to the unremitting efforts of public security organs, the Ministry of Public Security said Monday.

Crimes involving stealing or snatching of children dropped to around 20 annually with all such cases solved in a timely manner, the ministry told a press conference.

Public security organs across the country have stringently cracked down on child trafficking cases, said the ministry, adding that a working mechanism specializing in the investigation of such cases has been in operation since 2009.

A national platform for releasing information on missing children was also set up in May 2016. As of March 2021, nearly 5,000 pieces of relevant information have been released and more than 98 percent of those reported missing have been found, the MPS noted.

The ministry added that a DNA database for abducted children, set up by the MPS in 2009, has succeeded in helping a number of children reunite with their families.