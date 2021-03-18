News / Nation

China condemns US sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong

  01:30 UTC+8, 2021-03-18       0
The US sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese officials just ahead of the Biden administration's first face-to-face talks with China, bringing the total number listed to 34.
China’s Foreign Ministry said that it has taken necessary countermeasures against the US and condemned the latest financial sanctions it imposed on Chinese officials over issues related to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The US sanctioned an additional 24 Chinese officials just ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face talks with China, bringing the total number listed to 34. Foreign financial institutions that deal with the 24 officials would be subject to US sanctions, the US State Department said.

All those on the list are already subject to sanctions by the Treasury Department or through executive orders from Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump. They are mostly Communist Party of China officials as well as senior security police officers in Hong Kong.

The foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that the US sanctions imposed on the basis of the so-called Hong Kong Autonomy Act have severely interfered in China’s internal affairs, and “fully exposes the US side’s sinister intention to interfere in China’s internal affairs, disrupt Hong Kong and obstruct China’s stability and development.”

He said that the National People’s Congress’ decision to improve Hong Kong’s electoral system is a major measure to safeguard the city’s overall and fundamental interests.

The spokesperson urged the US side to immediately correct mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs through any means.

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan Thursday in Anchorage, Alaska.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Gao Wei
