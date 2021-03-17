Another Chinese COVID-19 vaccine obtained emergency use approval in China

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences has obtained the greenlight for emergency use in China, Reuters reported on Monday.

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute of Microbiology of Chinese Academy of Sciences has obtained the greenlight for emergency use in China, Reuters reported on Monday quoting the institute's statement.

It marks China's fifth vaccine eligible for some scale of use, the report said.

Among the four vaccines China has approved for general public use, three had been approved for small-scale emergency vaccination before gaining clearance for inoculating the wider public, it added.

Jointly developed by the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the vaccine was issued with a clinical research permit from the National Medical Products Administration on June 19, 2020.