'Boycotts' of Xinjiang cotton harm consumers' rights: Chinese association

  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
'Boycotts' of cotton produced in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region seriously hurt Chinese consumers' feelings and infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.
  20:07 UTC+8, 2021-03-25       0
A H&M outlet in Urumqi has suspended business on Thursday. 

Certain international trade body and foreign companies' "boycotts" of cotton produced in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and related products, based on groundless rumors, have seriously hurt Chinese consumers' feelings and infringed upon the legitimate rights and interests of consumers, an association said Thursday.

"These companies, operating in China, should strictly abide by Chinese laws and shoulder the responsibilities of protecting the rights and interests of consumers," said the Chinese Consumers Association in a statement.

"We oppose these companies selling products in China and reaping gains and yet hurting the national pride and human dignity of the Chinese consumers," it said.

"These companies and international trade organization should immediately stop their false publicity, discriminative policies, and actions that harm the legitimate rights and interests of consumers," it said.

"The dishonest, unfair, and unethical business practices should be immediately rectified," it added, urging these companies to shoulder their due legal and social responsibilities in earnest and show their respect for Chinese consumers through concrete actions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
