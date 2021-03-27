Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Jiangxi Province, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

The same day saw 11 imported cases newly reported, including six in Shanghai, two each in Hunan and Sichuan, and one in Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

No suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported.

Friday saw the discharge of 14 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

A total of 5,254 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Friday. Among them, 5,096 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 158 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,159 by Friday, including 161 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

A total of 85,362 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Friday.

Friday also saw 27 asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, three asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 270 asymptomatic cases, all imported, were under medical observation.