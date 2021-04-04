News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Xinhua
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-04-04
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,508.
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, all of which were imported, taking the total tally to 11,508.

The imported cases involved two men and five women aged between four and 48. Five of them arrived from India, while the other two are from the Philippines and Indonesia, according to the CHP.

A total of 130 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days, including 39 local ones, of which 11 have unknown infection sources, the CHP said.

Hong Kong launched a COVID-19 vaccination program on February 26. As of April 3, about 475,100 people had received their first dose of vaccine, and about 68,900 had received their second jabs.

