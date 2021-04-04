News / Nation

16 rescued, several missing after ship mishap in Zhejiang

Xinhua
  10:20 UTC+8, 2021-04-04       0
Sixteen have been saved and several still missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province Sunday morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said.
Sixteen have been saved and several still missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province Sunday morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said.

The center received a report at 4:28am Sunday that the boat registered in neighboring Jiangsu Province with approximately 20 crew members aboard, capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan, Zhejiang.

Rescue vessels and helicopters from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation, local authorities said.

As of 9am Sunday, 16 crew members were rescued. Four of them were in a normal condition and 12 others have shown weak vital signs. The search work is still underway as several remain missing.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
