China to work with ASEAN on promoting peace talks in Myanmar

  01:42 UTC+8, 2021-04-05       0
China supports the ASEAN in upholding the norm of non-interference in internal affairs and participating constructively to help ease the Myanmar situation. 
China will communicate and coordinate with all parties, while working concertedly with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to promote peace talks in Myanmar and help ease the situation in the country, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wang made the remarks during an exchange of views on the Myanmar situation with his counterparts from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines as part of their visits to Nanping in Fujian Province last week.

He said China supports all parties in Myanmar in seeking a political settlement within a constitutional and legal framework, and the hard-won democratic transformation process should be constantly advanced.

Wang said China also supports the proposal of holding a special meeting of ASEAN leaders to discuss effective solutions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Gao Wei
