China, ROK agree to deepen ties, reach consensus on multilateralism

ROK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong was on a two-day visit to China, the first by an ROK foreign minister in three years.
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has spoken highly of China’s ties with the Republic of Korea while meeting with ROK Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on Saturday.

Chung was on a two-day visit to China, the first by an ROK foreign minister in three years. The two senior officials agreed that the two countries should jointly deepen cooperation in various fields and push forward multilateralism.

Noting that this is the first year of the “China-ROK Year of Cultural Exchanges,” while next year will be the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Wang said the bilateral ties are in an important period of strategic opportunities. He expects the two countries to push forward the bilateral ties to a new level.

He said China stands ready to work with the ROK on the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue.

