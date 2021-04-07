Chinese mainland reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan Province, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

The same day also saw 10 new imported cases on the mainland, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, according to the report.

Eight COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery on Tuesday, said the report.

A total of 5,371 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 5,189 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 182 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 90,341 by Tuesday, including 248 patients still receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe condition.

As of Tuesday, 85,457 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Tuesday.

Tuesday also saw eight asymptomatic cases newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, four asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 295 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation on Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 11,531 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 205 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 48 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 1,050 cases, including 10 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,155 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 48 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,004 had been discharged in Taiwan.