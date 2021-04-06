China's domestic tourism near pre-epidemic level during Qingming holiday

Domestic tourist trips in China during the three-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, ending on Monday, recovered to 94.5 percent of the pre-COVID-19 level.

Tourist sites across the country received 102 million domestic visitors during the holiday, also known as Qingming Festival, up 144.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

Domestic tourism revenue during the period totaled 27.2 billion yuan (about 4.15 billion US dollars), accounting for 56.7 percent of the pre-epidemic level.

Though China's domestic tourism is on an orderly recovery, a full recovery of travel spending will still take more time due to the high proportion of short-distance trips, low prices of tourism products and large-scale free admission and discounts, the ministry said.