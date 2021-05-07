China launches new remote-sensing satellites

China successfully sent a remote-sensing satellite group into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Friday.

Xinhua

Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 2:11am Beijing time (6:11pm GMT).

The satellites will be used for electromagnetic environmental detection and related technological tests.

Also aboard was a satellite belonging to the Tianqi constellation. The satellite, Tianqi-12, will be used for data collection and transmission.

It was the 369th mission of the Long March rocket series.