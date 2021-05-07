News / Nation

China condemns G7 joint statement concerning China affairs

  00:39 UTC+8, 2021-05-07
China on Thursday condemned a joint statement by G7 foreign ministers, saying it was a gross interference in its internal affairs.
G7 foreign ministers said in a communique after a London summit that China was guilty of “human rights abuses” and of using “coercive economic policies,” which the G7 would use collective efforts to stop.

In an unusual step, the G7 also said they supported Taiwan’s participation in World Health Organization forums and the World Health Assembly, and expressed concern about “any unilateral actions that could escalate tensions” in the Taiwan Strait.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin condemned the statement saying it made “groundless accusations” that were a gross interference in China’s internal affairs.

“This is the wanton destruction of the norms of international relations,” he said. “Taiwan’s participation in international organizations, including the activities of the World Health Organization, which is composed of sovereign states, must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle,” Wang said.

The G7 as a group should take concrete action to boost the global economic recovery instead of disrupting it, he added.

Wang also attacked G7 countries for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines and having a “wishy-washy” stance toward helping other countries.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
