Celebrating China's wonders over May Day

More than 230 million tourist trips were made in China during the Labor Day holiday, an increase of 120 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism estimates.

The number of tourist trips also exceeded that of the same period before the epidemic.

About 12,000 A-class tourist attractions opened to tourists — roughly 90 percent of all A-class attractions in the country.

Domestic tourism revenue during the holiday is estimated at 113.23 billion yuan (US$17.48 billion) — an increase of 138 percent year-on-year, recovering to 77 percent of the same period before the epidemic.

Tourists from Chengdu spent 2,600 yuan per capita, the most of any city.

Xinhua

Tourists ride camels on Echoing Sand Mountain in Dunhuang in Gansu Province. 

Dong Jun / SHINE

Passengers throng at the Hongqiao Railway Station on the first day of the May Day holiday on May 1.

Xinhua

A bird’s-eye view of Zhenhu National Wetland Park in Jiangsu Province on May 2. 

Xinhua

Tourists queue to get on a tourist train in the Zhangjiajie scenic area in Hunan Province on May 1. 

Imaginechina

Tourists take photos at the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Macau (left) and in a business district on Chuhehan Street in Wuhan (right) during the Labor Day holiday. The number of trips made by domestic tourists in the holiday exceeded that of the same period before the pandemic.  

