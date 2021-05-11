News / Nation

Questions surround fatal fall of boy in Chengdu

Police have ruled out foul play in the fatal fall of a high school student in Chengdu, Sichuan Province.
Police have ruled out foul play in the fatal fall of a high school student in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, but the devastated parents still demanded to speak to his teachers and see full surveillance footage to find out the cause of his death.

The 11th-grader surnamed Lin jumped to his death “due to personal issues” at No. 49 High School in Chenghua District at around 6:40pm on May 9. The investigation found he had not been scolded or punished by his teachers. Neither was there any bullying against him, the district government said today after a joint probe by the education bureau and the police.

Police said the climbing traces, footprints and fingerprints showed that Lin climbed to the place from which he jumped on his own. No traces of a second person was discovered at the scene.

The parents were notified at 9pm, were not allowed to enter the school and the surveillance footage of their son’s fall was missing, according to Lin's mother's Weibo posting.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
