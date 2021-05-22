News / Nation

Earthquakes in southwest China's Yunnan kill 3, injure 27

At least 3 people were killed and 27 others injured as of 6am on Saturday after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture.
Medical staffers attend to an injured person in Yangbi, Yunnan Province, on May 22, 2021.

At least 3 people were killed and 27 others injured as of 6am on Saturday after a series of earthquakes jolted Yangbi Yi Autonomous County in Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said.

The quake was felt in all 12 counties and cities of the prefecture, with Yangbi being the worst hit, Yang Guozong, Party chief of the prefecture said.

Two deaths were reported in Yangbi county and one in Yongping County. Three people were severely injured and 24 others had minor injuries.

About 72,317 residents in 20,192 households were affected by the quakes.

Four earthquakes over 5.0-magnitude jolted Yangbi from 9pm to 11pm (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The region has recorded 166 aftershocks as of 2am.

Rescue forces have been dispatched to the quake zone, and rescue efforts are underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
