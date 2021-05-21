News / Nation

Employees suspended from applying health codes over fake reports

Three Chinese employees of a Chinese-funded company in Nigeria fabricated their health reports in order to board a plane to return home, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos said today.

The three men were found to have tampered with their health reports, which originally showed they tested positive for COVID-19 antibody tests (IgG) while the government agency went through their health code applications.

The consulate general will suspend processing their applications for two months, as their behavior posed serious health risks to other passengers and the country’s pandemic control efforts.

It added that all health code applications from employees of the same company will be suspended for two weeks.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
