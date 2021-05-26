WHO, China's NHC warn of growing smoking risks

More than 1 million people in China are killed by smoking-related diseases each year, and the number will double by 2030 should the current smoking trend continue.

The report, jointly released by China's National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization China Representative Office at a press conference, has highlighted China's smoking situation and its negative effects.

It pointed out that there are currently more than 300 million cigarette smokers in the country. About 26.6 percent of Chinese people aged 15 and above are smokers, and of this age group, more than half of men smoke cigarettes, it added.

The report was released ahead of the 34th World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31.