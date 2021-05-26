News / Nation

WHO, China's NHC warn of growing smoking risks

Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0
More than 1 million people in China are killed by smoking-related diseases each year, and the number will double by 2030 should the current smoking trend continue.
Xinhua
  17:21 UTC+8, 2021-05-26       0

More than 1 million people in China are killed by smoking-related diseases each year, and the number will double by 2030 should the current smoking trend continue, warned a report Wednesday.

The report, jointly released by China's National Health Commission (NHC) and the World Health Organization China Representative Office at a press conference, has highlighted China's smoking situation and its negative effects.

It pointed out that there are currently more than 300 million cigarette smokers in the country. About 26.6 percent of Chinese people aged 15 and above are smokers, and of this age group, more than half of men smoke cigarettes, it added.

The report was released ahead of the 34th World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     