Taiwan reports 667 local COVID-19 cases amid strained medical resources

Taiwan on Thursday reported 401 new local COVID-19 infections and 266 backlogged local cases, including 13 deaths, according to the local disease monitoring agency.

It is the 13th consecutive day that new local infections have exceeded 100 on the island.

Of the new local infections, 190 were male and 211 were female, and their onset of symptoms ranged from April 26 to May 26.

Among the 266 backlogged cases, 140 were male and 126 were female, the agency said.

A total of 13 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the highest daily toll on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Amid the surge in local infections, hospitals in Taiwan are struggling to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients. Some have pled for help as they are being inundated with patients, exceeding the capacity of their intensive care units.

Warning that the local health care system is on the brink of collapse, the labor union of Taipei-based hospitals said medical resources are maxed out in the city's hospitals.

In addition to the local cases, Taiwan also reported four new imported COVID-19 cases from India and the Philippines.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 6,761, including 5,584 local cases and 59 deaths, the agency said.