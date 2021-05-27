News / Nation

Taiwan reports 667 local COVID-19 cases amid strained medical resources

Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0
Taiwan on Thursday reported 401 new local COVID-19 infections and 266 backlogged local cases, including 13 deaths, according to the local disease monitoring agency.
Xinhua
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-05-27       0

Taiwan on Thursday reported 401 new local COVID-19 infections and 266 backlogged local cases, including 13 deaths, according to the local disease monitoring agency.

It is the 13th consecutive day that new local infections have exceeded 100 on the island.

Of the new local infections, 190 were male and 211 were female, and their onset of symptoms ranged from April 26 to May 26.

Among the 266 backlogged cases, 140 were male and 126 were female, the agency said.

A total of 13 deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, the highest daily toll on the island since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Amid the surge in local infections, hospitals in Taiwan are struggling to cope with the influx of COVID-19 patients. Some have pled for help as they are being inundated with patients, exceeding the capacity of their intensive care units.

Warning that the local health care system is on the brink of collapse, the labor union of Taipei-based hospitals said medical resources are maxed out in the city's hospitals.

In addition to the local cases, Taiwan also reported four new imported COVID-19 cases from India and the Philippines.

The total number of confirmed cases on the island since the epidemic began has risen to 6,761, including 5,584 local cases and 59 deaths, the agency said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     