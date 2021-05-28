News / Nation

China slams Biden administration's planned arms sales to Taiwan

CGTN
  00:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0
China's Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Tan Kefei reiterated that Taiwan-related issues are China's internal affairs.
CGTN
  00:20 UTC+8, 2021-05-28       0

China's Ministry of National Defense on Thursday slammed the Biden administration's first planned arms sales to Taiwan, and urged the US to stop any form of official or military exchanges with the island.

Speaking at a regular press conference, ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei reiterated that Taiwan-related issues are China's internal affairs, and China rejects arms sales or any form of military contact with Taiwan by any country.

Tan also denounced the Democratic Progressive Party's attempts to seek independence. He said the DPP authorities' "illusion" of "seeking independence by force" will only drag the compatriots in Taiwan into the abyss of disaster.

He admonished the DPP that any attempt to separate China is bound to fail, and the People's Liberation Army will take all necessary measures to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Gao Wei
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     