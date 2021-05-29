Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

The same day also saw 14 new imported cases on the mainland. Among them, seven cases were reported in Shanghai, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, one each in Zhejiang, Fujian and Guangdong.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Friday, the commission said.