China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world. Let's check out some landmarks of China's amazing expressways.

On October 31, 1988, China's first expressway linking downtown Shanghai with its suburban district of Jiading opened. Today China has built an expressway network of more than 160,000 kilometers, the longest in the world, covering 99 percent of cities with a population of over 200,000 people each. Let's check out some landmarks of China's amazing expressways.