The China National Space Administration on Friday released new images taken by the country's first Mars rover Zhurong, showing national flag on the red planet.

CNSA

CNSA

The images were unveiled at a ceremony in Beijing, signifying a complete success of China's first mars exploration mission.

The images include the landing site panorama, Martian landscape and a selfie of the rover with the landing platform.

CNSA