News / Nation

27 face disciplinary or criminal charges for deadly ultramarathon race in China

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
27 people face disciplinary punishment or criminal charges after being held responsible for a deadly ultramarathon race in which 21 runners died.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0

Twenty-seven people including several municipal government officials face disciplinary punishment or criminal charges after being held responsible for a deadly ultramarathon race last month in which 21 runners died, local authorities announced here on Friday.

A 100-kilometer cross-country mountain race in the northwestern province of Gansu turned deadly on May 22 as freezing rains, high winds and hails raked the competitors.

"Non-standard and unprofessional event operations led to the accident," read the investigation report announced at a press conference Friday afternoon.

Baiyin party secretary Su Jun and Baiyin mayor Zhang Xuchen are among those who have been given disciplinary punishment. Zhang Wenling was sacked as the magistrate of the Jingtai County, while Jingtai party secretary Li Zuobi, who has died after the accident, was exempt from punishment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     