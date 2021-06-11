News / Nation

China tells Japan to correct mistakes regarding Taiwan question

China's State Council Taiwan Affairs Office Friday urged Japan to immediately correct its mistakes regarding the Taiwan question and abide by the one-China principle and the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan with concrete actions.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the office, made the remarks in response to the latest moves by multiple Japanese governmental officials who had openly referred to Taiwan as "a country."

"We firmly object to the Japanese officials' misrepresentation concerning China's Taiwan region, and we feel shocked at the repeated wrong moves by Japan regarding the Taiwan question," Ma said.

Ma said Japan should exercise caution in words and deeds and not send misleading signals to the "Taiwan independence" forces.

The spokesperson also warned the Democratic Progressive Party authority and separatist elements in Taiwan that any attempt to collude with external forces to challenge the one-China principle can not alter the iron-like fact that Taiwan is a part of China.

