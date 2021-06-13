News / Nation

New Beijing digital museum to visualize global heritage

Meeting the characters from fresco paintings, flying over the city of ancient Beijing in a cabin, looking up at the "starry night" as Vincent van Gogh did...
Meeting the characters from fresco paintings, flying over the city of ancient Beijing in a cabin, looking up at the "starry night" as Vincent van Gogh did... These ideas are likely to be realized at a new digital museum in Beijing.

Leveraging technologies such as 5G, 8K, and artificial intelligence, the new digital museum will be able to free historic sites from time and space constraints and make them come alive, according to a forum held by an institute affiliated with Beijing Film Academy.

The museum is currently under preparation and will cooperate with artists and museums globally to enable visitors to tour world-famous museums without going abroad.

The 8K ultra-high-definition (HD) technology in the museum will show images of actual sizes to the audience to create immersive experiences.

The scale of China's ultra-HD video industry is predicted to reach 4 trillion yuan (around 626 billion US dollars) by 2022, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the National Radio and Television Administration.

