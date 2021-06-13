News / Nation

12 killed, multiple people injured in central China's gas explosion

A gas pipe explosion occurred in a residential community in Zhangwan District of Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province, at around 6:30 am on Sunday.
A gas explosion in central China's Hubei Province on Sunday morning has left 12 people dead and more than 100 people injured, including 39 seriously, local authorities said.

As of 12 pm the searchers had found 150 people from the blast site in the city of Shiyan and rushed them to hospitals, according to the rescue headquarters.

The accident occurred in a residential community in the city's Zhangwan District at 6:30 am on Sunday, trapping a large number of people.

The exact number of casualties is still being verified as the search and rescue is under way.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
