Chinese mainland reports 35 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Shanghai, six in Yunnan, four each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and one each in Beijing, Tianjin, Fujian, Sichuan and Shaanxi.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Friday as well.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.