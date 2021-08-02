News / Nation

China's Jiangsu reports 40 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
East China's Jiangsu Province reported 40 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.
Xinhua
CFP

Nanjing launches its fourth nucleic acid testing in some areas on Monday.

East China's Jiangsu Province reported 40 new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the provincial health commission said Monday.

Among them, 11 were reported in Nanjing, the provincial capital, 26 in the city of Yangzhou and three others in the city of Huai'an.

The province also registered two locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and three imported confirmed cases on Sunday.

All the cases have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment.

The mega-city with a population of more than 9.3 million has reported a total of 215 locally transmitted confirmed cases since new cluster infections began to emerge on July 20 when a few airport cleaners at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport tested positive during routine testing.

At present, there are 297 confirmed COVID-19 cases still hospitalized in Jiangsu, including 282 locally transmitted cases. There are also 18 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among whom five are locally transmitted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
