News / Nation

Rescue for 19 trapped by mudslide at China's plateau coal mine

Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0
More than 900 rescuers are racing against time to search for 19 workers trapped in a coal mine flooded by mud in northwest China's Qinghai Province.
Xinhua
  20:16 UTC+8, 2021-08-16       0

More than 900 rescuers are racing against time to search for 19 workers trapped in a coal mine flooded by mud at an altitude of more than 3,700 meters above sea level in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

The accident happened on Saturday at noon when there were 21 people working in the mine located in Gangca County, Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the provincial emergency management department.

Two miners made it to the surface, including one who was confirmed dead, while the rest remain trapped, the department said.

"I ran wildly toward the exit as soon as I heard a loud noise," said the survivor Ma Wenfu with his hands still shaking.

He told rescuers that they were cleaning silt in the mine. His position was the nearest to the exit. He ran for about 200 meters to flee from the mudflow.

"When I looked back, the mine shaft was blocked by the sludge," he said.

At the mine about 65 km away from the county seat of Gangca, various rescue forces are dredging, pumping out water and improving ventilation in the mine shaft.

"We have brought all necessary equipment for the emergency rescue," said Ma Juntai, deputy head of Qinghai subsidiary of the national mine emergency rescue team.

According to the rescuers, the water level in the mine surged one meter after the mudslide.

Yao Jingdong, vice president of the Qinghai coal mine design institute, who has been with the rescue operation, explained the rescue plan that they have entails drilling a hole toward the mine and grouting it with cement and sodium silicate in order to build a stable cemented body at the top of the mineshaft so that the rescue work can be safely carried out.

"I have been working continuously for a day and a night. But everybody here wants to work faster, as every second matters for the chance of survival of the trapped workers," said Ma Chenglong, a rescuer from a neighboring coal mine.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     