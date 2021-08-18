News / Nation

China considers stronger laws to control noise pollution

Proposed changes include fines for ignoring warnings and more categories of noise pollution.
Imaginechina

People perform line dancing, an outdoor activity that uses loud speakers, in Rizhao, Shandong Province.

China's top legislature has started discussing a draft revision to the law that prevents and controls noise pollution to address new challenges to the nation's economic and social development.

People who make disturbing noises, don't listen to persuasion and refuse to adjust their behavior after being warned by law enforcement officials will face fines from 200 yuan (US$31) to 500 yuan, according to the draft.

Line dancers who usually perform in public areas at night sometimes draw complaints as they use loud speakers to play music in outdoor spaces.

The draft revision was presented to legislators for deliberation on Tuesday during the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The draft expands the application scope of the law and stipulates new types of noise pollution, such as urban rail-bound transport noise.

Should it be approved, the law will apply to the prevention and control of noise pollution related to industry, construction, traffic and social activities in rural areas.

The draft also defines further means to strengthen noise pollution prevention and control at the source, and specific management of noise pollution.

The current law came into effect in 1997 and was amended in 2018.

Source: SHINE/Agencies   Editor: Liu Qi
